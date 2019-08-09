Escapee from Wyoming prison arrested in southeast Oklahoma

Fox 24

For 10 years Ashli Faler lived life on the lam

Posted: / Updated:
Ashli Faler

2008 photo by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Ashli Faler. (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation via AP)

KREBS, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who escaped from a Wyoming prison nearly 10 years ago has been arrested in southeastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Friday that officers acting on a tip arrested 32-year-old Ashli Faler on Aug. 1 at a home in Krebs, near McAlester and about 110 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

The agency says Faler was serving up to three years in prison for a forgery conviction when she escaped after about 11 months in custody from a Wyoming Department of Corrections facility in Casper.

Faler was being held in the Pittsburg County Jail pending extradition to Wyoming.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss