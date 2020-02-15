Eureka Springs celebrates Mardi Gras with Parade of Lights

FOX24

by: Peyton Knott

Posted: / Updated:

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas residents are invited join a Mardi Gras themed parade that goes right through the heart of downtown Eureka Springs.

The Parade of Lights begins at 6 p.m. and features a variety of themed floats, walkers and dancers.

Guests are encouraged to bring their antique cars, boats on a trailer smothered in lights, and more by registering online at http://www.eurekaspringsmardigras.org/parade-registration/.

For more information and to keep up with similar events in Eureka Springs, follow their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss