Ever thought about “driving” the bus? Now’s your chance

"Hop on the bus, Gus ... and drive it! Positions are open for bus drivers for the Bentonville School District."

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — School is just weeks away and local districts are in need of bus drivers.

Driver recruitment and retention is a challenge for any large school district and Bentonville schools are looking to change that with benefits like health and a starting pay at almost $16 an hour.

Bentonville School District’s Transportation Director Chris DeWitt said it’s an ideal job for those looking for some extra income and an open schedule.

“For the stay at home parent, or the college student … or the retiree that just wants to make a little extra cash and get out of the house,” said DeWitt, “it’s just extra income in your pocket that works around your schedule.”

You don’t need a commercial drivers license or experience to apply.

Health and retirement benefits are applicable to both full- and part-time bus drivers.