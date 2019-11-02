Everyone welcome to attend celebración del Día de Muertos

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Family-friendly activities for all ages are being hosted this weekend to commemorate celebración del Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, and are celebrating life and honoring memories.

Those with the Bentonville Public Library and MONAH are welcoming anyone interested. The event began Friday, Nov. 1 and will continue all day Saturday, Nov. 2.

The Saturday event will be at the Museum of Native American History. Music, dances, food, face painting, a movie, a community “ofrenda”, crafts and vendors, storytime and mask-decorating will be offered.