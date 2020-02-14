Ex-con found guilty of molesting two 12-year-old girls

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — An ex-con with a lengthy criminal record is now headed to prison for life after a Sequoyah County jury finds him guilty of lewd molestation involving two, 12-year-old girls.

The jury found Vincent Small guilty after one of the girls said Small repeatedly touched her while telling her he was trying to help her.

Prosecutors say the victim’s relative had hired Small to do some yard work, then allowed him to come inside when he complained of getting too hot.

They say when Small went inside, he exposed himself in front of the two years and molested one of them.

They say Small later texted the relative saying, “After all I’ve done to help you and your family now you drop something like this on me because something someone saw that they were never meant to see.”

District Attorney Jack Thorp said, “This jury – like most decent Americans – had no tolerance for children being exposed to the lewd acts of a pervert with no regard for the innocence of youth.”

Thorp also praised the law enforcement and prosecutors who worked on this case.

Records show Small has felony convictions in Osage, Greer and Sequoyah Counties including a 1982 murder conviction, in which he got a 25-year sentence and served 16 years.