Expanded Polystyrene Foam ban passes in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville City Council members voted unanimously, 8-0, on the third final reading Tuesday night, Nov. 5, to enact an expanded regulation regarding the use of styrofoam.
Beginning May 1, 2020, all styrofoam used in every-day food service will be banned in the city.
The regulation applies to restaurants; hotels; grocery stores with delis or food bars; cafeterias; convenience stores; coffee, tea, and donut shops; caterers; and any other prepared, ready-to-eat food or drink providers, according to the legislation.
Polystyrene is commonly referred to as its brand name, styrofoam.
Read the full text here.