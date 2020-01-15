Experience Fayetteville named a Bicycle Friendly Business

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Experience Fayetteville has been named a Bronze level Bicycle Friendly Business (BFB) by the League of American Bicyclists.

Experience Fayetteville is the first convention and visitors bureau in the state to be designated a BFB, according to a press release on Wednesday.

Brannon Pack, cycling coordinator with Experience Fayetteville, said the designation is an honor.

“It’s exciting to see Experience Fayetteville join a growing list of Bicycle Friendly Businesses in Fayetteville,” said Pack. “We’re honored to have received this designation, and we’ll continue to look for ways to make Experience Fayetteville more bike friendly, both for our employees and visitors. We look forward to highlighting future changes as best practices for our community.”

The League of American Bicyclists says being bike friendly can help your business create more energized, alert, and productive employees, decrease your healthcare costs, attract and retain top talent, and draw in more customers.

To learn more about the BFB program, visit the organization’s website.