BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) - "We know the trails are growing," Sgt. Gene Page said. "We've got to patrol those the exact same way we patrol the streets."

Bentonville Police Sergeant Gene Page says most car break-ins are reported out here near the entrances of trails. "One thing that drives that in the summer months, we have a lot of people that are going shopping, they're going out and criminals know that," Page said.