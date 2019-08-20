Extra precautions taken for heat during Nelly concert

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Despite the high temperatures, a show sold out at the Walmart AMP in Rogers to see Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida Tuesday night.

The Rogers Fire Department had both an ambulance and a fire company at the concert Tuesday night, as it does any time temperatures reach 90 degrees or higher.

Jennifer Wilson with the Walmart AMP said this is the first concert where it will stay warm from the moment people walk in through the gate to the time they’re leaving.

While there will be water available to purchase inside, Wilson said you can bring in a clear empty water bottle to refill throughout the night.

Deputy Chief Cliff Thompson with the Rogers Fire Department said it’s important to take these measures to stay hydrated because his team isn’t there to prevent heat illness; they’re in place to respond.

“We’ll be on scene to help if anyone should find themselves in a potential heat emergency. We have some equipment, some cooling vests, things like that that the firefighters will be able to utilize to help cool people down quickly,” he said.

Before attending the concert, attendees are encouraged to wear cool, breathable clothes.

While having fun, it’s also encouraged to watch for signs of heat stress like lightheadedness and nausea.