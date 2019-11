ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) – Students were evacuated from Fairview Elementary due to smoke in the building.

The call came in around 11:00 am. Ashley Siwiec with Rogers Public Schools said there was smoke in the nurse’s office.

Students have returned to class.

Rogers Fire Department is on the scene. The fire department determined the source of the smoke to be a small, electrical problem.

No one was injured.