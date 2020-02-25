Families displaced, apartment complex destroyed in fire

DYER, Ark. (KFTA) — Fire tears through an apartment complex in Dyer leaving more than a dozen people homeless.

​”I just felt like all of our hard work, everything is just gone. There are no words,​​” said Rebekah Russell.

“​I can’t really believe it. I just keep thinking I’m in a dream and I’m waiting to wake up,” said Charles Russel Jr.

Rebekah and Charles Russell Jr. are trying to make sense of it all.​ A fire destroying their apartment complex in Dyer. ​Russell said he was home alone when the flames broke out just after 8 Sunday morning.​​

​I smelled smoke, so I got out and I looked to my right and I saw my neighbors apartment. There was black smoke pouring out of his house,” said Russell.

​Assistant Fire Chief Chris Green with the Dyer Fire Department said the apartment complex was about 75 percent engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene, it took about four hours to contain the fire. ​​”​There are a lot of people affected, especially Dyer is a small community and we are a small department. Luckily, we had the other four departments arrive on scene to help us maintain the fire and try to salvage what we could​​.” said Green.

With a total of nine apartments destroyed, the red cross is stepping in to help the more than a dozen people displaced. ​​

“​They gave us some toiletries a few blankets and gift cards with money to get some food,” said Russell.

​​Russell said he grabbed what he could Sunday but lost his most treasured items.​​ “I had some pictures that were irreplaceable, pictures of my dad and me nd he passed away. So I will never get those pictures back​​.”

Russell said his 5-year-old daughter’s bedroom was the closest to where the fire started and he’s thankful all of his family made it out safely.​​ “​I have what’s most important to me right here so we are just going to start fresh”

​The owner of the property is trying to relocate residents to other apartments​ and the fire department is working to determine the cause of the fire.

