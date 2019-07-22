Family of hit-and-run victim look for answers after two years of questions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — It’s been two years after a hit-and-run crash in Fayetteville left one woman dead, and her family says they’re still looking for her killer.

Tara Pritchett, 24, was killed after colliding with another vehicle near Salem Road and Persimmon Drive. She was riding a scooter.

The early morning accident had no witnesses, no cameras, and still no leads.

Her family is left with little answers.

“She was on her way to work and got in an accident with someone, and they chose to leave the scene. We have no idea still what happened in those minutes,” says Courtney Napier, Pritchett’s sister.

Kaysie Seitz describes her daughter as a firecracker, who was fierce when it came to those she loved.

“There has got to be somebody out there that knows something,” Seitz said. “Own up and give the family what little bit of closure you can give them.”

Seitz said her daughter loved being a mother to now 6-year-old Nick, and was looking forward to all his milestones.

“Why would you want them to put that burden on a child? Why would you want to lay that at the feet of a 6-year-old child and for the rest of his life?” she asked.

Pritchett had several siblings, including sister Kolonie Foster.

“She won’t watch Nick grow up the way that she should, and that is going to be a huge impact on his life,” Foster said.

Napier adds, “I want to know what happened and i want to know why. I want to know why that thought process was that way. Why did you leave? It’s the closure for me.”

The family is working with Fayetteville Police to try to uncover any clues that may lead to the suspect. Seitz is pleading for someone to come forward.

Anyone with information about the accident is encouraged to contact Fayetteville Police at (479) 587-3555.