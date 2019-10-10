Family seeking answers after Oklahoma man dies in police custody

ADA, Okla. — Family members are seeking answers after a 36-year-old man died in police custody last week.

According to KXII, 36-year-old Anthony Meely died on Friday after a foot chase and fight with an Ada police officer.

Officials say when officers tried to stand Meely up after he was taken into custody, he collapsed and became unresponsive.

Family members told KXII that Meely had a history of mental illness, and stressed that officers should get better training recognizing the symptoms of a mental episode.

Meely’s family also asked why he was not given CPR when he became unresponsive.

However, officials say that Meely did not require CPR when he was unresponsive.

“Anthony Meely was breathing and so there was no reason to perform CPR. He was breathing up until the time EMS loaded him into the ambulance,” said Lisa Bratcher, public information director for the City of Ada.

Ada police say they are still waiting for an official autopsy and toxicology report from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.