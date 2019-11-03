Fans hope for freshman starter after loss to Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — It was another week for the Razorback football team, but the same result marred the Hogs in a 54-24 loss to Mississippi State.

Quarterback indecision caused controversy once again, and fans said they were shocked by Razorback coach Chad Morris’ decision to start the up-and-down Ben Hicks instead of a freshman quarterback.

After the game, they voiced their displeasure over not seeing one, specifically KJ Jefferson, get the nod. Some said they hope to see him start moving forward.

“Put that man in, give him the reins,” said Robert Jones, a fan from Bodcaw. “Don’t put [Hicks in]. Leave him on the bench.”

The Hogs will face Western Kentucky next week in what could be their only remaining chance for a victory this season.