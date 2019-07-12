KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Fans may soon be able to buy used Arrowhead Stadium seats, possibly before the end of the Kansas City Chief’s preseason next month.

The Kansas City Star reports Jackson County is set to approve a contract that would allow those sales.

Under the proposal, seats with Arrowhead logos on their metal end caps would sell for $399 a pair. Double seats with no logo would go for $299 and singles for $199.

Customers could request specific seat numbers for an additional $20 charge. Jackson County residents will have the first crack at the seats.

The proposed contract would guarantee the county $75,000 up front to cover the hauling and storage charges on 30,000 seats. The county and its vendor would then split net proceeds for the seat sales evenly.