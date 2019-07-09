Farm Credit donates to Arkansas Red Cross

The Farm Credit Cooperatives of Arkansas donated $50,000 to the Arkansas Red Cross on July 3 for flood damage reparations.

FORT SMITH, ARK. (KFTA) — The Farm Credit Cooperatives of Arkansas donated $50,000 to the Arkansas Red Cross on July 3 for flood damage reparations.

Red Cross opened a shelter in Fort Smith after historic flooding of the Arkansas River affected residents in thirty-one counties.

“Farm Credit’s $50,000 donation will go toward providing essential support so the Red Cross is able to provide clean water, safe shelter, and hot meals during people’s darkest moments,” Arkansas Red Cross director Lori Arnold said.

The Arkansas Farm Credit works to preserve the agriculture industry in the natural state, including providing for local operations that support rural Arkansas.