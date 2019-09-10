Farmington dental office set on fire

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KFTA) — Farmington fire was dispatched to River Dental at 19 W Main Street on Monday, September 9, at around 11:20 p.m.
The 911 call came from someone who said they saw smoke, according to Farmington Police Capt. Mike Wilbanks and the fire marshal is taking over the investigation.
Employees at a neighboring business on West Main Street said they saw yellow police tape around the dental building and two Farmington police units on the scene as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Police said the dental building was not burned down, but it was damaged.
No one was in the building, according to police.