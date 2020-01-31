Farmington man sentenced to 6 years in prison for child pornography

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KFTA) — A Farmington man was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison on Thursday on one count of receipt of child pornography.

Christopher Hauser, 33, pled guilty to the charge in September 2019, after federal authorities confiscated a digital device from his home in Farmington that contained images of child pornography.

According to court records, authorities with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force identified Hauser’s IP address and determined it was being used to obtain suspected child pornography files on a peer-to-peer sharing network.

Law enforcement obtained a federal search warrant and, on May 31, 2018, recovered the digital device from Hauser’s residence in Farmington.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.