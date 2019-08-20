Farmland Adventures to open for Early Bloomers Saturdays

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The largest sunflower patch in Northwest Arkansas will open early for the last two Saturdays in August for a special sneak peek of the blooms.

On Saturday, August 24 and Saturday, August 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., sunflower enthusiasts, photographers, and families alike can experience “Early Bloomers Saturdays,” at Farmland Adventures outside of Springdale.

Admission into the sunflower patch will be $6 for anyone ages three and older.

Blooms will be available for purchase for $2 per bloom, or $10 for six blooms. During Early Bloomers Saturdays, no other Farmland Adventures attractions will be available, however, photo props will be distributed throughout the patch for visitors interested in capturing portraits among the sunflowers.

