Father’s Day gift turns into large lottery prize

A dad from Mena turned a Father’s Day gift into a $200,000 lottery prize.

Lori Goodner of Mena gave her husband, Dwight, $20 for Father’s Day and suggested buying some lottery tickets. Dwight went to the Tobacco Superstore located at 518 Highway 71-South in Mena and bought several tickets, including a $10, $200,000 BONUS scratch-off.

Dwight brought the tickets home and the family couldn’t believe it when they discovered they had won the last of three top prizes on the $200,000 BONUS game.

The couple plans to pay bills and buy a new car with their winnings

Since retailers receive a one percent commission on winning lottery products they sell, the Tobacco Superstore will receive a $2,000 check for selling the $200,000 ticket.