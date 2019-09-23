Fay Jones Woods project to revamp area overrun by invasive plant species

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fay Jones Woods project will revamp an area that’s been overrun by invasive plant species in recent years and turn it into a series of trails and open-space fun.

Part of the incoming Cultural Arts Corridor, the project will link the Fayetteville Public Library and South Street up with the Razorback Greenway. It’ll also add a naturalistic amphitheater situated near the Tanglewood Branch Creek.

The woods were initially acquired by Fayetteville to fulfill a lawsuit requirement, and this is a great close to that initial purchase, said Peter Nierengarten, the city’s environmental director. The city was sued when it uprooted trees to build the Kohl’s in the Fayetteville Business District back in the late 1990s. A judge ruled it had violated its tree-protection ordinance.

“Out of that lawsuit came a requirement that the city set aside $500,000 to purchase green space property throughout the city of Fayetteville,” Nierengarten said. “The city moved forward and purchased three different properties, one of which is the Fay Jones Woods.”

Information on the Cultural Arts Corridor, including the Fay Jones Woods project, can be found here.