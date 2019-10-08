Fayetteville Animal Shelter celebrates “Adopt a Shelter Dog” month

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — To celebrate Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, the Fayetteville Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees on all dogs and puppies this weekend.

All adoption fees will be waived on Friday, October 11, and Saturday, October 12.

Fayetteville Animal Services takes in an average of 1,200 dogs and puppies each year.

“We have a release rate of well over 90% and that is thanks to our City residents. They either come and reclaim their pets or they come in and adopt the ones in need of homes,” says Justine Lentz, Animal Services Superintendent.

All of the available dogs and puppies will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated prior to going to their new forever homes.

Animal Services will open at 10 a.m. on both Friday, October 11, and Saturday, October 12. All dogs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, so shelter staff recommends that adopters get there early.

Animal Services is also encouraging people to fill out their adoption applications in advance so that staff has time to get the application approved before the event.

Applications can be picked up at the Fayetteville Animal Shelter, located at 1640 S. Armstrong Avenue in Fayetteville.