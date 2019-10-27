Fayetteville art show benefits victims of domestic violence

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — An art show at Stage Eighteen in downtown Fayetteville is donating a portion of its proceeds to help victims of domestic violence.

Arkansas native Noah Grimmett is partnering with Art Ventures, a local nonprofit agency, to give back to the Peace at Home shelter.

Grimmett spent 20 years in Los Angeles before coming back to the Natural State to debut his artwork while helping survivors of domestic violence.

“In L.A. we did some work for battered women and shelters out there, so, one of the first things we did, I talked to LeAnn and we wanted to find a charity here that had to do with the shelter,” said Grimmett.