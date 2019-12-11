Fayetteville asst. principal honored with prestigious award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A local assistant principal is being recognized across the Natural State.

Kari Kinne, Asst. Principal at Leverett Elementary, has been named the “2020 Outstanding Arkansas Assistant Principal of the Year.”

Kinne was presented the award by Dr. Richard Abernathy with the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators at a surprise assembly on Tuesday.

Kinne says she’s worked in education for 26 years and she does it all for the kids.

“I love them and i just want to see them grow and be productive citizens, and it’s the best job anyone could ever have,” she said.

Kinne will now be eligible for the national “Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year Award.”