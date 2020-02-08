Fayetteville Board of Education to have special election for bond restructuring

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fayetteville Board of Education is calling for a special election next week.

According to its website, the board is requesting voter approval of a bond restructuring with no millage increase.

The district wants to restructure eight bonds that would generate $111 million to address facility needs across the district.

The board had a meeting at the Fayetteville Public Library to better inform voters.

“Every school in the district will have some attention paid to it, with some improvements and that these improvements will be finished within the next three to four years, which I think is important,” Fayetteville resident Rose Pearce said.

The last day to early vote is Monday, February 10 at the Washington County Clerk’s Office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The special election will be on Tuesday, February 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.