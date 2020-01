FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Crews moved in new furniture and installed new electronics and appliances at the Fayetteville Boys and Girls Club.

It is a reward for the community service the club has done in its Keystone Program.

“It gives the kids the validation that they need that what they do matters, it makes a difference, and they’re being recognized for it,” Teen Programs coordinator Allyssa Hicks said.

The nearly $20,000 transformation is being done by Aaron’s Inc.