Fayetteville City Council approves plans for affordable housing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Plans for affordable housing get the go-ahead from the City of Fayetteville.

According to the city’s Twitter feed, a proposal to annex and rezone nearly 35 acres of land in west Fayetteville was advanced to a final reading and passed unanimously tonight by the city council.

The Endeavor Foundation CEO Jeff Webster said it plans to add 90 duplexes and triplexes for people who make anywhere from $29,000 to $68,000 a year.

But he said it could be a couple of years before people see it happen.

“It’s still a process. We go through the governmental funding process. That will take us until about September for approval on that. Then it is probably an 18-24 month process following that,” Webster said.

Webster said he hopes the project will be largely paid for with federal funds.