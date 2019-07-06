Fayetteville City Council discussing misdemeanor marijuana

FILE – In this June 21, 2018, file photo, a laboratory manager holds a cannabis sample in Oakland, Calif. Utah lawmakers are expected to meet Monday, Dec. 3, and pass changes to a voter-approved ballot measure legalizing medical marijuana, a plan that was announced as a broad compromise but has since generated backlash. (AP Photo/Jeff […]



FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Eleven years ago, the citizens of Fayetteville passed an ordinance to make misdemeanor marijuana cases the lowest priority with law enforcement.

On Tuesday, July 2, the Fayetteville City Council discussed an amendment that would encourage the city prosecutor to dismiss marijuana possession for personal, private, and adult use.

Prosecutors have the option to dismiss cases that should not be further prosecuted, but that power is not currently reflected in the city code, according to Fayetteville City Attorney Kit Williams.

Williams said this amendment could help clarify what voters intended when passing the 2008 ordinance.

“It was recognized that this was not that serious of a crime, especially in light of the more serious crimes that the police need to be working on,” he said.

Williams said Fayetteville has these misdemeanors as a low priority even before the ordinance was passed.

There is only so much the city can do, and at the end of the day they have to enforce all state statutes, he said.

The Fayetteville City Council will continue the discussion at the next meeting on Tuesday, July 16.

