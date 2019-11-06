Fayetteville City Council discussing three big issues

Fayetteville City Hall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A large group is gathered at the Fayetteville City Hall regarding an ordinance that would regulate the size of driveways.

Those with the city want to reduce driveway widths and require garages to be further from the street. This is causing controversy.

City Attorney Kit Williams said at least six attorneys have contacted him with objections.

Another item of the agenda is about a possible ban on styrofoam products used by food service providers.

Also, a storm water utility fee is also being discussed.



