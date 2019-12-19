Fayetteville City Council moves forward with 71B corridor plan

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville has approved a plan to transform a main highway.

A resolution to approve a work program to implement the 71B corridor plan passed on Tuesday night.

That means the city has the green light to start phase one of the project, and begin construction.

One of the first visible changes, according to City Engineer Chris Brown, will be an extension of Rolling Hills Drive into the Fiesta Square Shopping Center.

Brown says it’s been years in the making, and the city now has three years to spend $6 million that was allocated to it.

That includes upgrading to a connected trail system, adding thousands of housing units, and the addition of a six-story building of multi-family housing to the mall, to name a few.

“We likely will not be able to do the full improvements under this phase. The intention would be to get everything ready to go, and whatever we can’t construct with this phaseof funding would ready for the next phase of funding. Three years from now begins construction for most all of these projects,” Brown said.

The goal of the 71B corridor plan is to relieve congestion and make the corridor a nicer and safer place, while improving walkability.