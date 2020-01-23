Fayetteville City Council picks new parking lot location

"The whole thing has been an emotional rollercoaster," Cindy Arsaga said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council has picked a location for a new parking deck that’ll be taken over by the Cultural Arts Corridor Project.

On Tuesday, January 21, council members voted on the Depot Lot — right in front of Arsaga’s.

The council vote was 5-3.

Arsaga’s Co-owner Cindy Arsaga said they are fine with the decision.

She said obviously this wasn’t her and her husband — Cary’s— first choice, because the construction will likely cause Arsaga’s to close.

She said at the end of the day though, getting a fair settlement that would help them from going bankrupt if they have to close was ultimately the best thing they could get out of this situation.

Arsaga said she thinks if the city will do its due diligence and if it owns it there is a good chance Arsaga’s may not be torn down.

“It’s extremely bittersweet,” she said. “The whole thing has been an emotional rollercoaster for our whole family, but I mean we don’t own the building.”

According to Fayetteville City Attorney Kit Williams, what’s on the table isn’t a final deal.

It’s a letter of intent to pursue a contract.