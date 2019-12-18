Fayetteville City Council tables parking issue for Cultural Arts Corridor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — On Tuesday the Fayetteville City Council discussed where it will build public parking spaces for the Cultural Arts Corridor project.

There was no action on the agenda item.

Construction will wipe out nearly 300 parking spots from the West Avenue lot.

Depot Lot – Partial Site

Up to $10 million has been allocated to replace the spots.

An engineering consultant hired by the city has narrowed it down to three options.

● Option 1 – “Depot Lot – Partial Site” (NW corner of West/Dickson intersection)

○ The property is privately owned.

○ Clear line of sight to the west entrance to the WAC.

○ Limits visibility of Arsaga’s at the Depot; proximity to iconic Bank of Fayetteville train.

○ Growing public concern regarding this location.

● Option 4 – “East Lot – Partial Site” (across School from Spring St parking deck)

○ The land is publicly owned by the City of Fayetteville.

○ Farthest walking distance to WAC entrance.

○ Very close to residential structures on Shipley Alley.

○ Concentration of parking structures dominates a single city block.

East Lot – Partial Site

Nadine Baum Studios Site

● Option 5 – “Nadine Baum Studios Site” (West Ave between Meadow St and Spring St)

○ The land is publicly and jointly owned by the City of Fayetteville and the University of

Arkansas.

○ Proximity to planned development at the south end of the civic plaza.

○ Loss of existing on-site parking is minimal.

○ Removal of the existing 20,000 square foot Baum Studios structure and relocation of current

tenants.

○ Large additional mixed-use development opportunity with frontage on West Avenue, Meadow Street, and Spring Street along the established Cultural Arts Corridor.