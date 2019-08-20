Fayetteville City Council to discuss possibility of outdoor drinking

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Public drinking is a possibility in Fayetteville. The city council will meet Tuesday to consider a measure for the regulation of an entertainment district where people can walk around with alcoholic drinks during designated events.

Fayetteville City Attorney Kit Williams said strict regulations are important for the proposed district. Outdoor drinkers will only be allowed to have one cup at a time, and drinks must come from within the district, according to the proposal. Signs will mark the areas where drinks can be taken.

“[Drinkers] can’t go up the side streets [with drinks], but we’ll have police on the side streets and at the end of the area do that no one will make a mistake and carry a drink beyond the area that they’re allowed,” Williams said.

In some entertainment districts, designated hours are set where outdoor drinking is allowed. Williams said that’s not a good idea unless streets are closed off, similar to how Dickson St. was during the Pride Parade.

It’ll be up to the mayor to decide which areas will be included in the district and what regulations will be put in place. He will also be in charge of approving events that meet the set standards.