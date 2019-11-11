Fayetteville considering permit-parking for Wilson​ Park​ neighborhood

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — People who live near wilson park in fayetteville are calling for the city to step in and help regulate the parking in the area.

Local resident, Frank Scheide has lived in the neighborhood for 10 years and he said finding a space to park has only gotten worse. “People come home and they literally have nowhere to park.

“When the last sorority was rebuilt, it has become pretty difficult. It didn’t use to be but now there are always cars parked in the streets,” said Scheide.

The neighborhood is in close proximity to the park, several sorority houses and the busy downtown area.

“From the students, sororities and people visiting the park finding a space close to his home has become a daily struggle,” said Scheide. Neighbors also have to deal with vehicles parked overnight and some vehicles parked for over a week long.

City Parking Manager Justin Clay said they’re looking into a residential program similar to what is in place in the entertainment district. This would affect residents who live south of Wilson park and north of Maple Street. “What we are envisioning is that residents would receive permits and guest passes at no cost to them.

If the ordinance is approved new signs would go up to reflect those changes and there would be a certain amount of spaces reserved for residents and those who have permits. The city is also looking into having paid parking open to the public to encourage turnover.

“The permits idea is very good so that we have designated spots and residents know they have a parking space when they need it,” said Scheide

The proposal is coming up for discussion on November 19.