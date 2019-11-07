Fayetteville considering permit-parking near Wilson Park

The issue will be discussed Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Fayetteville City Council meeting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is considering parking enforcement in the area of Wilson Park.

Lack of parking spaces is causing issues. Those who live in the area have complained to the city about students and other drivers taking up parking spaces.

An ordinance review committee is considering designating 70 spaces for residents only, and have 85 shared spaces where anyone can pay to park.

