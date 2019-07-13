Fayetteville could become the second largest city in Arkansas, surpassing Fort Smith

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KFTA) — The number of people living in Fayetteville could soon surpass Fort Smith, making it the second largest city in the state.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Fayetteville now has 86,751 people living there.

That’s a 17.9% increase since 2010.

In Fort Smith, an estimated 87,845 live in the city, an 1.8% increase since 2010.

Chung Tan, Chief Economic Development Officer for the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, says the jump in Fayetteville is not surprising because of available jobs, affordable housing, and a work-life balance.

Tan also works with third party evaluation companies to rank the city.

“Fayetteville get a lot of rankings, accolades, that say we’re the best, number one, number five, top 10 or top 20. That helps because when other people are checking out the country to say, where should I relocate? The rankings help,” Tan said.

Tan says one new business opens every day in Fayetteville.

Little Rock is still the largest city in the state with 197,881 people.