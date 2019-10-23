Fayetteville couple arrested for kidnapping roommate and tying him up

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Two people were arrested for kidnapping after tying up a roommate, stuffing him in the closet and tying a rope around his neck.

Fayetteville police responded to a mental person call at an apartment on the 1100 block of North West End avenue on the evening of Friday, October 18.

Megan Osborne, 38, and Jordan Trujillo, 28, were both found at the apartment. Authorities say that Trujillo who was sitting outside on the porch said he lived at the residence. When officers knocked on the door Osborne answered and was asked to step outside.

According to the victim, he was awakened by Trujillo and Osborne who had been staying with him. The victim was then tied up with rope around his hands and feet and stuffed inside two sleeping bags and thrown into a closet.

The victim stated that he was repeatedly hit when he was on the ground and a rope was put around his neck and pulled tight where he could not breathe. The victim stated that the two stuck a vacuum cleaner into the sleeping bag and began sucking the air out before an officer entered the residence.

The victim suffered lacerations to his forearm, bleeding from his ears, swollen hands and bruising to his temple.

Trujillo managed to escape and took off running before being apprehended by the police. He later admitted to tying the victim up while Osborne held the victim down.

Trujillo said they covered the victim with the sleeping bags and blankets and placed him in the trash can. He said they were going to leave him tied up and go out to eat, but later return with some food when he calmed down.

Osborne was later found hiding in an apartment near the area she fled from officers.

Trujillo was arrested and is facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, third-degree escape, theft by receiving, obstructing governmental operations, fleeing and resisting arrest.

Osborne was arrested and facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft by receiving and fleeing.