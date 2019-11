FILE–In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, medical marijuana dispensary owner Chance Gilbert displays some of the marijuana he’s grown at the Oklahoma Roots dispensary in the bedroom community of Shawnee, about 40 miles east of Oklahoma City. Medical marijuana sales are continuing to climb in Oklahoma, topping $23 million in May and marking the […]

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Another medical marijuana dispensary may be opening soon in Fayetteville.

Purspirit Cannabis had its final inspection Friday, Nov. 15 with the Alcoholic Beverage Control.

ABC Spokesperson Scott Hardin said he anticipates a formal approval to be given next week.

Since the first dispensary opened in May, Arkansans have spent nearly $18 million on medical marijuana.