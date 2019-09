So far, it's a no-go for Fayetteville's entertainment district

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The discussion about creating an entertainment district in Fayetteville continues.

City Council members approved changes to a residential parking permit initiative for the district. Other requirements for the outdoor drinking district have been tabled for a month.

If approved, alcohol would be allowed to be consumed in public places such as the farmers market, First Thursday and the Lights of the Ozarks.