Fayetteville Fire Marshal’s Office lists safety recommendations for holiday fireworks

The Fourth of July is often considered Americans’ prime holiday for shooting off fireworks of every shape and size, but the low explosive pyrotechnic devices are dangerous when handled improperly.

The Fayetteville Fire Marshal’s Office released the following recommendations to stay safe when engaging with fireworks:

Proceed with caution

Provide an open area with a minimum of 50 feet of clearance from buildings, spectators, vehicles and no overhanging foliage

Discharge fireworks from a flat surface

Have a working fire extinguisher and water hose on standby

Don’t use fireworks if the item has been damaged or has been wet

Read the label and instructions of each fireworks product

Only use fireworks as intended; don’t try to alter them or combine them

Don’t wear loose clothing or open-toe shoes

Alcohol and fireworks don’t mix–just like having a designated driver, have a designated igniter

If any person under 16 years of age is present while fireworks are discharged, an adult at least 21 years of age must supervise

More than 10,000 Americans are injured by fireworks each year, according to Consumer Product Safety Commission Statistics.

Many of these injuries can be avoided by simply being cognizant of the situation.

“Just use common sense,” said Sgt. Tony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Dept. “Don’t be holding fireworks in your hand. Don’t be shooting them at other people. Just use common sense, and I think everyone will be okay.”

Citizens can lawfully use fireworks from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 1, 2 and 3. On July 4, that range extends from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.