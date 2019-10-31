Fayetteville getting closer to deciding junior high mascots

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Committees for both Ramay and Woodland Junior High Schools have narrowed down their choices for mascot entrants, according to Alan Wilbourn with Fayetteville Public Schools.

Ramay will be voting on the Red Wolves, Rams or Bisons.

Woodland will be voting on the Colts or Wolverines.

“Over the next two weeks there will be a student and staff vote that each will log in and take the vote online and on December 1st, we’ll announce what the new mascots will be for next year,” Wilbourn said.

Those on the school board voted last year to appoint a “mascot task force” to review changing the mascots of the Ramay Indians and Woodland Cowboys in response to concerns that the mascots didn’t align with the district’s mission statement to maintain an inclusive and safe environment.





