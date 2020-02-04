Fayetteville High School dance team wins national competition

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fayetteville High School dance team competed at the UDA National Dance Team Championship in Orlando – and won.

Competing in pom and hip hop against 67 teams, the Dancers advanced to the semi-finals.

They placed 10th in the nation for hip hop.

“We’ve been working every single morning at 7:15 until late at night, 6:30, 7. State was back in November but we’ve been going hard since then,” Fayetteville Varsity Dance team member Bella Compton said.

Fayetteville High School won the state championship this year making the dancers the top team in Arkansas.