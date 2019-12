FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — High school students spent the night in makeshift housing to raise funds and awareness of homelessness.

Fayetteville High School held its 21st annual homeless vigil on Thursday (Dec. 5) and Friday (Dec. 6).

Students collected monetary donations and non-perishable food items for Families in Transition. It’s a program that assists students and their families.

You can make a monetary donation here.