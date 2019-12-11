Fayetteville High students raise $10K from homeless vigil

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville High School students braved the cold in makeshift housing for its 21st Annual Homeless Vigil last week.

The event was to help raise funds and awareness of homelessness in northwest Arkansas.

According to Alan Wilbourn with Fayetteville Public Schools, the students have raised close to $10,000 so far.

Donations are still accepted until December 31.

Students also accepted non-perishable food items during the event, which will go to the families in transition programs.