FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fayetteville Police Department is looking to hire qualified people to join its family.

They will be testing for police officer positions Dec. 14.

Anyone interested must submit an application. The deadline is Nov. 29. Apply here.

A new, lateral transfer pay program is offered for certified police officers.

Pay will be between $38,500 and $56,139 depending on experience.