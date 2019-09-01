Fayetteville intersection to become four-way stop

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The intersection of Spring Street and West Avenue in Fayetteville will transition to an all way stop on Tuesday, according to a press release by the city’s transportation department.

The city says that, with the completion of the new TheatreSquared building, creating an all way stop at the intersection would increase safety for drivers and pedestrians.

The Fayetteville Police Department advises of the following procedures for all way intersections:

Vehicle Right of Way – The first vehicle that approaches the intersection, is the first vehicle to proceed after coming to a complete stop. If two vehicles reach the intersection simultaneously, the vehicle on the left must yield the right of way to the vehicle on the right.

Vehicle Turn Signals – Drivers must use their turn signal 100 feet prior to the intersection.

Pedestrian Traffic – If a crosswalk is marked, the pedestrian will always have the right of way over vehicles. If there is not a marked crosswalk, vehicles shall have the right of way, with due caution to pedestrians.

Bicycle Traffic – Cyclists are granted the rights of pedestrians only if they dismount and walk their bicycle at an intersection.

Stop signs with ALL WAY plaques will be installed the morning of Tuesday, September 3.