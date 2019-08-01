Fayetteville man arrested for numerous burglaries, drug possession

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department arrested a man accused of breaking or entering multiple vehicles in Fayetteville in July, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in items stolen.

Joseph Ferguson, 36, was arrested on Wednesday on seven counts of breaking or entering vehicles, seven counts of criminal mischief, four counts of theft of credit cards, four counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and residential burglary.

Fayetteville Police investigated numerous breaking or entering reports to vehicles in July 2019 in south Fayetteville.

One Fayetteville resident said Ferguson rode to her residence, entered her vehicle via an open convertible top and stole a luggage tote that was $5,000.

The luggage contained a wallet, seven types of credit cards, a $15,000 vintage diamond ring, prescription bottle of Adderall, an Apple iPad, Apple Pencil, Apple Watch and phone charger.

Ferguson is accused in separate incidents of stealing a Macbook pro, Coach purse, credit cards, cash, bicycle and other items.

The items that Ferguson stole totaled nearly $25,000.

Ferguson was arrested on July 31, at the bathrooms near the Walker Park basketball court.

Ferguson admitted to having narcotics in the inner band of the ball cap he was wearing. A small baggie containing meth was located.

Officers also found many of the stolen items from a burglary earlier that morning, along with items from previous break-ins.

A female was also arrested, Rachel Ferguson, 33, for felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rachel Ferguson admitted to being in possession of two glass meth pipes with residue. She denied any involvement in any burglaries or of knowing where any of the stolen property was at.