Fayetteville man gets 15 years in meth trafficking case

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison after being found guilty of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

Richard Elmo Warren, 41, was arrested in April of 2019 after officers with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force observed him leaving a suspicious residence.

Warren fled on foot from DTF officers but was ultimately caught. When a search warrant was issued for his residence, investigators located a large amount of methamphetamine which was divided into individual baggies.

After testing at the DEA Southeast Laboratory, it was confirmed that Warren was in possession of 222 grams of meth with intent to distribute.

Warren’s 188-month sentence will be followed by four years of supervised probation upon his release.