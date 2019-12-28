Fayetteville man killed after head-on collision in Conway County

SOLGOHACHIA, Ark. (KFTA) — Two adults were killed and a minor was injured after a head-on collision in Conway County on Friday, according to an accident report by Arkansas State Police.

Police say a Hyundai traveling northbound on Highway 9 near Solgohachia crossed the center line and struck a Nissan head-on at around 7:30 a.m.

Richard Howk, a Fayetteville resident and the driver of the Hyundai, was killed in the accident.

Howk, a writer described by colleagues as a “brilliant, humorous, fun-loving guy with a big heart,” was 44.

The driver of the Nissan, 53-year-old Catherine Flowers, was also killed.

An unidentified minor passenger of the Nissan was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital with injuries.

The report noted the weather condition as foggy at the time of the accident.

Note: A previous version of this story described the minor passenger as deceased. An updated accident report from the Arkansas State Police lists the minor as injured.