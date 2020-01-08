Fayetteville man sentenced for firearms and methamphetamine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KFTA) — A Fayetteville man received his sentence Wednesday for possession of a firearm and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

James Blair, age 59, will serve over 8 years in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Law enforcement first investigated Blair in April 2019 for trafficking methamphetamine in Western Arkansas. During this time investigators learned he would travel to the Tulsa, OK area to resupply.

Officers made contact with Blair on May 12th, 2019 during which point officers discovered a firearm on Blair’s person as well as approximately 182 grams of methamphetamine.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with two felonies.